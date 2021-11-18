Polyethylene Terephthalate Market To Surpass US$ 60.59 Billion By 2027 - CMI

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PET stands for polyethylene terephthalate, which is the most common substance used in PET bottles. PET is a very durable plastic, which is why it's so popular in packaging. PET offers a number of advantages over other plastics, including strength, resistance to breaking and crushing, and natural flexibility, which allows it to fill practically any container. It also resists oil and chemicals, which can cause it to degrade over time.

The global polyethylene terephthalate market is predicted to grow at a faster rate than the food and beverage industry. Both developed and emerging economies have seen tremendous expansion in the food and beverage business. According to the Food and Drink Federation of the United Kingdom, the food and drink manufacturing sector contributes 17 percent to the economy.PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, is commonly used in food and beverage packaging. PET has seen a surge in demand for convenience-sized soft beverages, water, and juices because to its clarity, strength, and low weight. As a result, such factors are projected to propel the global polyethylene terephthalate market forward. Furthermore, fast increases in PET collection and recycling in Europe are likely to boost the worldwide polyethylene terephthalate market in the near future.

However, the worldwide polyethylene terephthalate market is projected to be hampered in the near future by strict rules surrounding the use of PET goods, as well as the expanding use of alternative materials. Asia Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the global polyethylene terephthalate market. In growing economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia, this is due to rising packaged food consumption and rising demand for automotive films.

Key players involved in the global polyethylene terephthalate market are Alpek SAB de CV Zhejiang Zhink Group Co. Ltd, China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Sinopec Group, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Hengli Group Co. Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Hengyi Petrochemical Co. Ltd, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, and JBF Industries Ltd.

For instance, in April 2020, British Petroleum entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Resources Chemical Materials Technology Co. Ltd, a producer of PET, for to explore opportunities to enhance their cooperation on PTA sourcing.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Product Type:

Carbonated Soft Drink

Bottled Water

Other Drinks

Sheets & Films

Food

Non-Food

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, By Application:

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Electronics

Others

