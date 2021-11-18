Renewable Methanol Market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027)

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global renewable methanol market is projected to reach around US$ 266.2 million by the end of 2027, in terms of revenue, growing at CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Methanol produced from renewable sources such as biomass, municipal trash, and industrial CO2 is known as renewable methanol. It is classified as a biofuel of the second generation. Methanol from renewable sources can be utilised as a transportation fuel or as a chemical feedstock. This gasoline emits less carbon dioxide and can be used with other motor fuels to increase their octane number.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3907

Market Dynamic

A major market development is predicted to be the increased usage of fuel combined renewable methanol. The Philippines and Myanmar, according to Coherent Market Insights, have implemented separate rules mandating the use of fuel combined with renewable methanol by the end of 2020. Over the projection period, the increased use of fuel blended renewable methanol is likely to boost market growth.

Market Opportunities

Growth in the power generation industry, particularly in Asia Pacific, is expected to present a significant opportunity for the renewable methanol market. As of 2018, India ranks fourth in wind power, fifth in solar power, and fifth in renewable power installed capacity, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation. India came in sixth place on the list of countries with the largest clean energy investments, with US$ 90 billion. As of January 2020, India's total installed capacity of power stations was 368.68 Gigawatt (GW). In 2020, electricity production was 1,050.78 BU.

Global Renewable Methanol Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

According to OCI N.V. (leading producer of renewable methanol), renewable methanol prices are down as a result of COVID-19 and drop in oil prices. According to company, global demand for renewable methanol is expected to be affected as a result of economic slowdown. The company has postponed its methanol production to H12021. According to Coherent Market Insights, the global renewable methanol market is expected to grow at a low CAGR of around 3% for a short term period till 2021.

To Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/3907

Competitive Section:

Company Names

Methanex Corporation

Carbon Recycling International

BioMCN

Enerkem

Chemrec Inc.

Varmlands Methanol

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702