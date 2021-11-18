U.S. CNC Machines Market - Value Expected to reach $4,009.59 Million by 2030 | 4.9% CAGR

U.S. CNC Machines Market

Rise in need for precision and time effectiveness and surge in demand from production plants fuel the growth of the U.S. CNC machines market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in application areas and an upsurge in the use of robotics & automation in the manufacturing industry are anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The U.S. CNC machines market was estimated at $2.53 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $4.00 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.

The U.S. CNC machines industry is analyzed across machine tool types and industry verticals. Based on machine tool type, the lathes segment accounted for around one-third of the total market share in 2020 and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The mill's segment would register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the industrial machinery segment contributed to more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The automobile segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.

Major industry players - Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation (DMTG), Soft Servo Systems Inc., Fagor Automation, GSK CNC equipment co. Ltd, HAAS Automation, Inc., Heidenhain Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Okuma Corporation, FANUC Corporation, and Sandvik AB.

COVID-19 scenario-

• During the pandemic, establishments that organized computer numeric control earlier have been able to easily adapt to the new variant of virus due to lesser contact between humans and machines. Growing demand for CNC machines in the United States has boosted the market in more than one way.

• This trend is most likely to persist, since computer numeric control help organizations cope with the ongoing pandemic and maintain economically positive operations.

