Sewing Machine Market Price, Share, Industry Growth and Analysis Report 2021-26

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sewing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global sewing machine market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

A sewing machine refers to an electric or foot-operated machine used to stitch fabrics and other pliable materials using threads. It usually comprises presser foot, feed dogs, needle clamp and plate, bobbin winder and case, spool pin, and pattern/stitch selector. It also includes a shuttle to carry thread and safety devices like needle guards to prevent accidental injuries. In recent years, sewing machines have gained popularity as they assist in sewing new, outgrown and torn clothes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Sewing Machine Market Trends:

The global sewing machine market is primarily driven by the expanding textile and apparel industries. Additionally, the escalating product demand from the automotive sector for manufacturing nylon tire cords, seatbelt webbings and automobile carpets has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, industrial manufacturers are increasingly shifting toward high-end sewing machines due to their improved features that save time and energy while minimizing the complexity of manufacturing processes. Other factors, including technological advancements, rising sales of electric vehicles (EVs) and increasing product adoption in the domestic sector, are also anticipated to propel the market growth.

Global Sewing Machine Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

Aisin Corporation

Bernina International AG

Brother Industries Ltd

Elna International Corp. SA (Janome)

Jack Sewing Machine Co. Ltd

JUKI Corporation

Kaulin Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

PFAFF Industriesysteme und Maschinen GmbH (Shang Gong Group Co. Ltd.)

Rimoldi & CF Srl

Seiko Sewing Machine Co. Ltd

Usha International Limited.

Breakup by Product Type:

Mechanical

Electronics

Embroidery

Breakup by Application:

Domestic

Industrial

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

