APAC Robotics Technology Market | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific Robotics Technology Market

The Asia-Pacific robotics technology market is also driven by the high presence of automotive and electronics industries in this region.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robots are increasingly being employed in diverse industries for effective management of resources, high production output and efficiency, minimal material wastage, and reduced operating costs. Industries including automotive, electronics, aerospace, defense, healthcare, education, agriculture, and food & beverages have increased the adoption of robotics technology for automation of processes. The growth of smart mobile devices in these industries has further fuelled the growth of robotics technology. The automotive sector leads the Asia-Pacific robotics technology industry accounting for nearly 50% of the total revenue in 2014, followed by the electronics sector, which held around 22% of the total revenue.

The APAC robotics technology market is expected to garner $29.5 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.12% during the period 2015-2020.

There has been an increased demand of robotics technology by small and medium-sized businesses in the Asia-pacific region. The growing employment of robots in small and medium-sized businesses would greatly improve their production capability and efficiency. To cater to this demand in the region, the key players have developed compact, energy-efficient, and low-priced robotics solutions to expand their customer base and offer enhanced robotics solutions in the market. However, the small and medium businesses in the region are hesitant to adopt robotics technology owing to the high cost associated with it. Some organizations that govern and regulate the technology of robotics in the Asia Pacific region include Japan Robot Association (JARA), China Robot Industry Alliance (CRIA), Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association (TAIROA).

The high presence of automotive and electronics industries along with low-cost manufacturing units in the Asia-Pacific region fosters the employment of industrial robotics in industries. Industrial robots lead the market. Industrial robots are majorly employed in qualitative manufacturing applications requiring high precision and accuracy. Further, the demand for service robots has increased significantly owing to the growing need of automation in diverse industries including agriculture, healthcare, and food and beverage, and rising aging population. The segment of service robots is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2015-2020.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 135 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1146

Major industry players - Fanuc Corporation, ABB Group, Yamaha Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, and Seiko Epson Corporation.

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

2. Market recent innovations and major events.

3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the market-leading players.

4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of the market for forthcoming years.

5. In-depth understanding of market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1146

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Robotics Technology Market

2. Smart Factory Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.