At a CAGR 4.8%, Vacuum Packaging Market Growth and Demand By 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vacuum packaging is a method of packing in which the air is removed from the package before it is sealed. This method entails placing goods in a clear plastic sheet, sucking the air out, and closing the package. Vacuum sealers can be used to make the objects fit even better.

The vacuum packing industry is predicted to grow due to a number of factors. The advantages of vacuum packing include little or no air loss in the packaging, the ability to reuse the packaging after sealing, and the preservation of the goods. There is no way for moisture or carbon dioxide to escape from the packed object due to vacuum sealing.

In the vacuum packaging market, the food and beverage industry is a prominent end customer. Many foods benefit from vacuum packaging. Vacuum packaging is used in grocery stores to keep products fresh until they are purchased by customers. Vacuum packaging has also been found to help prevent spoiling in a variety of goods. When grapes, lettuce, spinach, and other vegetables are stored in airtight packaging, they keep a lot of their flavour and colour. When exposed to air for an extended period of time, many fruits such as oranges, apples, strawberries, and watermelons lose about 90% of their volume.

Vacuum sealing can be accomplished in two ways: with forced air or with changed atmospheres. In the case of forced air, the vacuum is created by a pump that sucks air into the can while pressing it against the can or sealing it with suction. In a modified atmosphere, the vacuum source is changed on a regular basis to maintain a lower pressure. Manufacturers can pack soft goods like gelatin, powdered milk, and cookies with high compression and less volume using these technologies.

High demand for fresh and processed meat and poultry products is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the vacuum packaging market players. Vacuum packaging removes air from packages and produces a vacuum inside, which helps to keep processed meat and poultry products free from contamination. The demand for vacuum packaging is expected to be high in the U.S., owing to significant growth in the poultry sector in the country. According to a report in 2019, by the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association, National Chicken Council, National Turkey Federation and United Egg Producers, the poultry sector generated US$ 495.1 billion in economic activity and US$ 38.5 billion in government revenue.

Some of the key players in the vacuum packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holding SA, CVP Systems Inc., Ulma Packaging, SCOOP, and Orics Industries, Inc.

