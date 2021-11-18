Anti-Infective Drugs Market to Reach $159.29 Billion, Globally by 2027 at 8.8% CAGR, Says Coherent Market Insights

Anti-infective drugs act by inhibiting the growth or by eliminating the infectious agents.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global anti-infective drugs market is expected to decline from $134.8 billion in 2019 and Expected to reach $159.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027

Anti-infectives is a general term used to describe any medicine that is capable of inhibiting the spread of an infectious organism or by killing the infectious organism outright. Anti-infective drugs are used to treat various infectious diseases or conditions. Anti-infectives are medicines that help prevent and/or treat infections. Anti-infective drugs include antibiotics, anthelmintics, antifungals, antimalarials, antiprotozoals, antivirals, and antituberculosis agents. Anti-infective drugs such as linezolid, clindamycin, metronidazole, tigecycline, and vancomycin are safe and effective against various types of bacteria that have become resistant to other antibiotics. They act by inhibiting the growth or by eliminating the infectious agents. Thus, there is an increasing demand for anti-infective agents worldwide.

Major players operating in the global anti-infective drugs market are Pfizer, Alkem Labs, Bayer HealthCare AG, AstraZeneca Plc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Alcon Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Pacific India Pharma Limited, among others.

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases around the world is expected to propel growth of the anti-infective drugs market during the forecast period. Infectious diseases are disorders caused by organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), each year, infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people around the world.

Moreover, extensive research for the development of novel anti-infective drugs is expected to augment the growth of the anti-infective drugs market. For instance, in October 2018, Novartis entered into a licensing/equity agreement with Boston Pharmaceuticals for the development of three novel anti-infective drug candidates, which have the potential to address the need for new agents to treat antibiotic resistant Gram-negative infections.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective treatment or vaccine to curb the spread of the virus. According to WHO, as of 5:45pm CEST, 22 October 2021, worldwide, there have been 242,348,657 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,927,723 deaths. Recent clinical findings have revealed that both nitazoxanide and doxycycline (anti-infective drugs) have great therapeutic potential against COVID-19. This in turn is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways:

• The anti-infective drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for anti-infective drugs worldwide. For instance, in August 2021, Xellia Pharmaceuticals officially opened a new anti-infective drug products manufacturing site in Cleveland, Ohio to meet increasing demand of anti-infectives.

• Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness significant growth in the anti-infective drugs market due to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in development of anti-infectives, and introduction of novel anti-infectives in these regions. For instance, in June 2020, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Recarbrio (a combination of imipenem-cilastatin and relebactam) to treat hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) in patients 18 years of age and older.

Anti-infective Drugs Market Taxonomy

By Drug Class Type

Anti-bacterial Drugs

B – Lactams

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracycline

Aminoglycoside

Others

Anti-fungal Drugs

Azoles

Echinocandins

Polyenes

Others

Anti-viral Drugs

By Indication Type

Pneumonia

Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA)

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Dermatophytosis

Aspergillosis

Candidiasis

Hepatitis Virus Infection

HIV Infection

Respiratory Virus Infection

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

