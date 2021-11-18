Novalux Announced As New Sponsor For Energy From Waste Conference 2021

SMi Group reports: new sponsor announced ahead of the Energy From Waste conference this December, London UK

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just two weeks to go before until the 14th Annual Energy from Waste Conference, convening on 1st and 2nd December 2021 in London, UK, SMi Group are proud to announce Novalux as a sponsor for the event.

The two-day conference will provide the perfect platform to build new partnerships to advance projects and hear the latest technological developments from industry expert presentations and discussions focusing on Energy from Waste.

Interested parties can register at http://www.efw-event.com/PR7EIN

SMi Group are delighted to announce that Novalux as a sponsor for the Energy From Waste conference.

Who are Novalux?

Novalux Energy install Waste-to-Energy systems, Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), RDF fuelled boilers and Solar PV for multinational companies and small businesses alike. Having been established in 2010 Novalux works to help businesses benefit from installing renewable technology. As the largest installer of distributed renewable heat and power systems in the UK with our own installation team, Novalux help our customers to identify the correct technology for their business and offer turn-key installation.

A snapshot of who will be attending the two-day conference:

AFRY Solutions UK Limited, Augean plc, BMH Technology, Careys Civil Engineering, Cory Riverside Energy, Meldgaard Recycling, North London Waste Authority (LB Haringey), Ormat Technologies Inc, Recco Non-Ferro Metals B.V., Tidy Planet Limited, Turboden, Valmet Limited, Veolia Environmental Services, Viridor and many more!

This year's conference will explore how technological innovations and new policies assist the growth of the Energy from Waste market in a decarbonised world.

Energy from Waste 2021

1st – 2nd December 2021

London, United Kingdom

http://www.efw-event.com/PR7EIN

Sponsored by AFRY, Augean, BMH Technology, Captimise, Dalkia Waste Energy, Malgadi, Meldgaard, Novalux, Ormat, Recco Helig Group, Rock Solid, Sugimat, Tidy Planet, Turboden, VFE, Valmet

For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.

