MENA’s share in FemTech companies barely reaches 6%
FemTech Analytics to host ‘Raising Capital in FemTech: Opportunities and Challenges’ conference to accelerate FemTech development and address the funding gapMIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middle East and North Africa’s (MENA) share of the total number of FemTech companies barely reaches 6%, according to a Q4 2021 ‘FemTech Industry in the UAE’ report published by FemTech Analytics, a subsidiary of UK-based consortium the Deep Knowledge Group.
The report showcases the recent developments, current state and short-term projections of the emerging local FemTech market. Based on the assembled and analyzed data, the report reveals vital features, trends, industry innovations, technologies, market size, among other perspectives.
FemTech (female technology) is a term applied to a category of software, diagnostics, products, and services that use technology to focus on women's health and wellness. Despite the increasing interest from governments, entrepreneurs and investors in recent years, the industry remains underestimated and brimming with potential.
To facilitate further discourse about FemTech and accelerate the development of the industry globally, FemTech Analytics is hosting a virtual public conference titled ‘Raising Capital in FemTech: Opportunities and Challenges’. The event is now open for registration via www.femtech.health/conference-18november.
The event aims to address the low levels of investment, which represent a fundamental challenge for FemTech companies. Leading investors and FemTech founders are set to share their insights and best practices and answer questions about raising FemTech capital.
Given most investors in the region are men, the lack of understanding of female healthcare needs makes them reluctant to invest in female-related products. In addition, most FemTech startups in the region are founded and led by women, who tend to receive less funding than their male-led counterparts.
𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐤, 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐫, 𝐅𝐞𝐦𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, added: “The FemTech industry encompasses a wide range of business technologies aimed at empowering female founders and catering to women’s health and wellbeing. Although the industry emerged a few years ago, its challenges have been unresolved for decades. By developing HealthTech and Longevity solutions, FemTech seeks to fulfill the long-term unmet needs of women.
Today, pregnancy, nursing, and reproductive health represent approximately 50% of the overall FemTech market.”
