Wi-SUN Technology Market Size to grow at 21.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2030

Wi-SUN Technology Market

Rise in awareness about the benefits of Wi-SUN technology drive the growth of the global Wi-SUN technology market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in usage of smart & connected devices, development of smart cities & smart infrastructure, several government initiatives coupled with renewable energy targets. The rise in the number of smart city initiatives and the rise in application scope in various industries such as agriculture, healthcare, energy and utilities, logistics and transportation, and industrial manufacturing are also expected to flourish the growth of the wi-sun technology market.

The global Wi-SUN technology market is analyzed across components, applications, and regions. Based on components, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The software segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.

The global Wi-SUN technology market was estimated at $1.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $10.59 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Wi-SUN technology market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

By application, the smart meters segment accounted for around half of the total market revenue in 2020 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The smart buildings segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major industry players - Cisco Systems Inc., Itron, Landis + Gyr, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario-

• The outbreak of the pandemic has had a low impact on the growth of the Wi-SUN technology market, as there’s been a steep leap in the adoption of Wi-SUN technology solutions during this unprecedented time.

• The global expenditure on connected city initiatives has also increased to a considerable extent, and this drift is pretty likely to continue post-pandemic as well.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

