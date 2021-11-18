Learning Management System Market 2021 Growth, Size, Share, Trends | Market registering a CAGR of 23% by 2025

Market Leading Company Profiles : Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard, Inc., SABA Software, Inc” — Coherent Market Insights

The ""Global Learning Management System market Size, Status, and Forecast 2027"" study from CMI provides an overview of the global Learning Management System market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. It enables people to comprehend various flaws and how they may obstruct future growth. This section is one of the most important in the report since it explains how many macro and microeconomic factors affect growth. The research also discusses the role of several sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

global learning management system market was valued at US$ 5,100 million in 2016 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period (2016 – 2025)

Growing adoption of the e-learning education system around the globe coupled with the rising government initiatives for promoting online education is expected to propel the growth of learning management system market. Also, the growing trend of bringing your own device policy is again supporting growth of learning management system market. Furthermore, the increasing focus of manufacture to launch innovation in education management software is also projected to augment market growth. For instance, in March 2021, STIHL Inc. launched the STIHL iCADEMY learning management system. The new and improved free web-based training platform primarily designed for independent STIHL Dealers and their employees, is also accessible for vocational training.

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Xerox Corporation, IBM Corporation, Netdimensions Ltd., SAP SE, Blackboard, Inc., SABA Software, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Pearson PLC, and D2L Corporation

A learning management system is basically a software program for the organization, documentation, control, reporting, configuration and distribution of educational content, training programs, learning modules or learning and research programs. The learning management system concept originated directly from e-learning. The system allows users to record, manage, retrieve, transmit, and classify educational content such as online lectures, videos, audios and virtual classes; audio, visual, text, and multimedia presentations; in-text documents (e-learner manuals and other printed materials); applications (customized websites and other software applications for learning management system); and other content that can be accessed through the Internet.

North America is projected to dominate the global learning management system market over the forecast period and this can be attributed to the rapid adoption of the e-learning system in the region. According to the Tech Jury, in 2017, approximately 77% of US corporations used online learning, but 98% planned to incorporate it into their program by 2020. Hence, the high adoption of e-learning system in the region will favor the growth of market over the forecast period.

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

1 Research Objectives and Assumptions

2 Market Purview

3 Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Learning Management System Market

5 Detailed Segmentation By Device Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

6 Detailed Segmentation By Technology Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

7 Detailed Segmentation By Deployment Type, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

8 Detailed Segmentation By Vertical, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

9 Global Learning Management System Market, By Region, 2017-2027 (US$ Million)

10 Competitive Landscape

