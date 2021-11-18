Special Purpose Needles Market to Surpass $18,545.3 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 7.8% CAGR | Coherent Market Insights

Special Purpose Needles Market

The Emergence of COVID-19 to Augment the Special Purpose Needles Market Growth

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global special purpose needles market was valued at US$ 1,380.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2,526.1 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027

Needles are one of the most widely used medical equipment used to inject medications or to draw blood from the body. They are widely used in clinical practice for variety of applications such as administering medicine, anesthetic procedure, and various surgical procedures. Special purpose needles are used to deliver medications and collect fluids from the body. Implantation needles, cannula needles, fistula needles, epidural needles, spinal anesthesia needles, blood collection needles, ophthalmic needles, dental needles, IV catheter needle, suture needles, pen needles, hypodermic needles, biopsy needles, and fine aspirating needles are some commonly used special purpose needles. These needles are used to deliver various drugs, heparin, insulin, and others. Thus, there is an increasing demand for special purpose needles.

Major players operating in the global special purpose needles market are Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smith’s Medical, SERAG-WIESSNER GmbH & Co., Novo Nordisk A/S, Medtronic Plc., Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, and NIPRO Medical Corporation.

Increasing in prevalence of gynecologic cancer worldwide is expected to propel growth of the special purpose needles market during the forecast period. Gynecologic cancer is type of cancer that starts in a woman's reproductive organs. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, around 570,000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and 311,000 women died from the disease.

Moreover, advancements in or introduction of special purpose needles technology is expected to augment the growth of the special purpose needles market. For instance, in January 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for its second-gen BD Nano(TM) pen needle, which is designed for more reliable subcutaneous injection depth.

With a specially developed needle that can potentially save 4 to 8 percent of a precious vaccine, millions more can be vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccines continue to reduce a person's risk of contracting the virus that cause COVID-19. Thus, there is an increasing demand for safe and effective vaccine, as well as special purpose needles to administer these vaccines. To meet the increasing demand, manufacturers have ramped up their production to churn out a billion units of special purpose needles. In February 2021, Business Roundtable launched ‘Move the Needle, a campaign to support the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, increase vaccine uptake and encourage individuals to continue to wear masks and take other precautions as the vaccination effort is underway. According to WHO, as of 29 September 2021, a total of 6,136,962,861 vaccine doses have been administered, worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

• The special purpose needles market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of needle biopsy and increasing number of biopsy procedures worldwide. For instance, in July 2020, Olympus launched ViziShot 2 25 G needle for Endobronchial Ultrasound Transbronchial Aspiration (EBUS-TBNA). This device is a part of the Olympus EBUS Solution which offers a comprehensive solution for diagnosing and staging lung cancer.

• Among regions, North America is expected to witness robust growth in the special purpose needles market due to increasing prevalence of cancer coupled with the increasing demand for special purpose needles in this region. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, around 14,480 new cases of invasive cervical cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021, and around 4,290 women will die from cervical cancer.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth in the special purpose needles market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and introduction of novel special purpose needles in this region. For instance, in May 2018, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD) launched ‘Made in India’ Dispovan Insulin Pen Needle to provide better comfort for people with diabetes at the Fourth Medical Expo Indore 2018.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Fine Aspirating Needles

Biopsy Needles

Hypodermic needles

Pen Needles

Suture Needles

IV catheter Needle

Implantation Needles

Dental Needles

Ophthalmic Needles

Blood Collection Needle

Spinal Anesthesia Needle

Epidural Needle

A.V. Fistula Needle

Cannula Needles

By Application:

Sample Collection

Drug Delivery

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores

e-Commerce

