DOCSIS and Cable Modems Market Size Expected to Reach USD 9.57 Billion at CAGR of 8.7%, By 2028

DOCSIS and Cable Modems Market Size – USD 4.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Growing shift towards IoT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing in the investment in broadband services, introduction of over the top services such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and rising demand of IoT.

The global DOCSIS And Cable Modems Market is expected to reach USD 9.57 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Data over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) is an international telecommunications standard that allows the addition of high-bandwidth data transfer to an existing cable television (CATV) system. Many cable television providers use it to provide internet access over their HFC infrastructure.

Increase in the application of IoT and rise in the telecom sector along with deployment of Televisions and online platform like Amazon Prime and Netflix, is setting the pace of growth in this market. As time marches on with advancement in technology, DOCSIS will continue to evolve to accommodate new services from user’s worldwide.

North America holds the largest market share of the market. Growth in this region is mainly due to rising demand of high speed internet and OTT services. APAC region will witness a highest market share of 21%. Surge in the market of DOCSIS in APAC is mainly due to the rising demand in China. Rise in e-governance and ecommerce has spurred the growth of the market due to the rise in funding by the government to promote telecommunication industry in the region.

Key participants in this market include Cisco System, Arris Group, Vecima, C9 Networks, Casa Systems, Sumavision, WISI Communications Gmbh, Huawei Technologies, Chongqing Jinghong and Netgear.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• IoT is fueling the market of DOCSIS and cable modems. Growth in the telecommunication sector is pushing the market upwards. DOCSIS is being updated with advancement in technology to accommodate the demand of the users.

• Consumer segment holds the largest market share of 54% owing to the rise in broadband subscription. Rise in consumers can affect network infrastructure market and increase the demand for CMTS and CCAP systems.

• Growth in data processing through converged cable access platform and cable termination system is projected to hold the largest market share. Growing demand for high speed internet assist in uninterrupted transmission, hence raising data traffic.

• North America will have the largest market share and will grow at a medium rate. The surge in this region due to increase in the demand of high speed internet and OTT services. North America occupies 34% of the market share with APAC region having the market share of 21%.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global DOCSIS and Cable Modems market on the basis of type, DOCSIS standard, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Cable Modem Termination System

Converged Cable Access Platform

DOCSIS standard Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Docsis 3.0 and Below System Standard

Docsis 3.1 System Standard

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Consumer

Business

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• DOCSIS and Cable Modems market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• DOCSIS and Cable Modems market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the DOCSIS and Cable Modems market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

