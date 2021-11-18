Mobile Advertising Marke: Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Markets Growth By 2026

Mobile Advertising

Rise in privacy and security concerns and growth in ad blocker solution adoption are the factors restraining the mobile advertising market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report contains a detailed analysis of the mobile advertising industry, offering insights into the main market segments, the research methodology used, the market size by segment and region, market dynamics, market forecast, Porters analysis, trends analysis, and key market players. The report is a collection of information as well as qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and participants across the value chain. The research methodology is provided in terms of primary and secondary research methods implemented to gather and validate data.

The mobile advertising market report is a useful resource for stakeholders as it enhances their decision-making capabilities and helps develop effective strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The Porters Five Forces Analysis (PFFA) is offered in the study based on the bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, the threat of new entrants, threat from substitutes, and industrial rivalry. This analysis offers an understanding of the industry rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the industry. Market share analysis is based on the industry segmentation and it is valuable as it helps determine how well the players are doing in the market as compared to their competitors.

The mobile advertising market is expected to garner $243,703 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% during the forecast period. For 2026 statistical data check out at - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1933

Detailed segmentation of the mobile advertising market is provided in the report based on format, category, and geography. Based on format, the market is classified into search, native social, display, video, and SMS segments. The native social segment is expected to garner $75,061 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. By category, the market is bifurcated into arts & entertainment, hobbies & interests, and others. The hobbies and interests segment is likely to accrue a sum of $62,768 by 2022. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among all the regions, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

The market drivers and restraints mentioned in the study assist in analyzing the elements influencing the growth of the industry. The demand for mobile advertising is growing due to the increase in the number of mobile devices and mobile internet users, the growing popularity of social media, and time spent on mobile devices. Nonetheless, the Rise in privacy and security concerns and the growth in Adblocker solution adoption are likely to impede the growth of the industry.

Major industry players - Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc., InMobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Millennial Media Inc., and Smaato Inc.

