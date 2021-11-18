US Automotive Diagnostics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14.48 Billion by 2028, says Reports and Data
Reports And Data
US Automotive Diagnostics Market Size – USD 10.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.0%, Increasing innovations in artificial intelligence
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing economy, rising disposable income, and increasing rate of urbanization and industrialization are the major factor influencing market growth.
The US Automotive Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 14.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering OEMs a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry. Automotive diagnostics in US refers to a vehicle's reporting and self-diagnostic capability, which gives access to the vehicle owner or repair technician regarding the status of the various vehicle subsystems.
US is the hub for a number of manufacturers of the technology and aim for better infrastructure. The region has no budget constraints due to its high income, favorable government policies and regulations for an effective transportation system.
Cloud-based systems will play a key role in the development of these systems, as data is transmitted and analyzed in real-time in the cloud.
Key participants include General Motors, BMW, Daimler, Honda, Audi, Toyota, Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, among others.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1232
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicle type is going to have the highest growth of 5.4% during the forecast period.
• By equipment type, the market is segmented into exhaust gas analyzer, paint scan equipment, wheel alignment equipment, dynamometer and headlight tester.
• The growth of the exhaust gas analyzer segment can be due to the increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations and policies in North America.
• By propulsion type, the market is segmented into electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) Vehicle.
• The growth of electric vehicles is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of the technology by many vehicle manufacturers.
• By product type, the market is segmented into OBD2 Scanner, Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool, OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool, OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool, OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool, Smartphone Diagnostic Tool and Others.
• The automotive diagnostic OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool is the dominant segment of the market in 2020; with a forecasted CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
• By communication system, the market is segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H).
• Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, two wireless technologies, to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8%.
To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:
https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/automotive-diagnostics-market
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented Automotive diagnostics Market in US on the basis of Vehicle type, communication system, equipment type, technology type, application, offering type, propulsion types, and product type:
Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Commercial
Passenger
Communication system Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)
Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)
Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)
Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)
Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)
Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)
Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)
Equipment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Exhaust Gas Analyzer
Paint Scan Equipment
Wheel Alignment Equipment
Dynamometer
Headlight Tester
Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
4G LTE
3G
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Offering type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Software
Hardware
Propulsion type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Electric Vehicle (EV)
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle
Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
OBD2 Scanner
Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool
OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool
OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool
OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool
Smartphone Diagnostic Tool
Others
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hand-held scan tools
Scanners
Code Reader
Digital Pressure Tester
TPMS Tools
Battery Analyzer
Mobile device-based tools and analysis
PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms
Data loggers
Emission testing
Driver's supplementary vehicle instrumentation
Vehicle telematics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1232
Market Report includes major TOC points:
• US Automotive Diagnostics market Overview
• Global Economic Impact on Industry
• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers
• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region
• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions
• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
• Global Market Analysis by Application
• Manufacturing Cost Analysis
• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
• Market Effect Factors Analysis
• US Automotive Diagnostics market Forecast
Conclusively, all aspects of the US Automotive Diagnostics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.
Browse More Reports:
Optical Measurement Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/optical-measurement-market
Chemical Sensors Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemical-sensors-market
GPS Tracking Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gps-tracking-devices-market
X-ray Fluorescence Coating Thickness Gauge Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/x-ray-fluorescence-coating-thickness-gauge-market
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+1 212-710-1370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn