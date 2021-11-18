US Automotive Diagnostics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 14.48 Billion by 2028, says Reports and Data

Reports And Data

US Automotive Diagnostics Market Size – USD 10.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.0%, Increasing innovations in artificial intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growing economy, rising disposable income, and increasing rate of urbanization and industrialization are the major factor influencing market growth.

The US Automotive Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 14.48 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the need for reduced recalls and warranty repairs by highlighting specific issues, offering OEMs a direct line of communication with the customer and rise in the use of electronics in vehicles due to digitalization and connected mobility across the automotive industry. Automotive diagnostics in US refers to a vehicle's reporting and self-diagnostic capability, which gives access to the vehicle owner or repair technician regarding the status of the various vehicle subsystems.

US is the hub for a number of manufacturers of the technology and aim for better infrastructure. The region has no budget constraints due to its high income, favorable government policies and regulations for an effective transportation system.

Cloud-based systems will play a key role in the development of these systems, as data is transmitted and analyzed in real-time in the cloud.

Key participants include General Motors, BMW, Daimler, Honda, Audi, Toyota, Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By vehicle type, the market is segmented into commercial and passenger vehicles. The passenger vehicle type is going to have the highest growth of 5.4% during the forecast period.

• By equipment type, the market is segmented into exhaust gas analyzer, paint scan equipment, wheel alignment equipment, dynamometer and headlight tester.

• The growth of the exhaust gas analyzer segment can be due to the increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations and policies in North America.

• By propulsion type, the market is segmented into electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) Vehicle.

• The growth of electric vehicles is expected to witness the highest growth of 5.7% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of the technology by many vehicle manufacturers.

• By product type, the market is segmented into OBD2 Scanner, Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool, OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool, OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool, OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool, Smartphone Diagnostic Tool and Others.

• The automotive diagnostic OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool is the dominant segment of the market in 2020; with a forecasted CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

• By communication system, the market is segmented into Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), Vehicle-to-Cloud (V2C), Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) and Vehicle-to-Home (V2H).

• Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, two wireless technologies, to witness the highest CAGR of 4.8%.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented Automotive diagnostics Market in US on the basis of Vehicle type, communication system, equipment type, technology type, application, offering type, propulsion types, and product type:

Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Passenger

Communication system Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Equipment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Paint Scan Equipment

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Offering type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Software

Hardware

Propulsion type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

OBD2 Scanner

Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool

OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool

OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool

OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool

Smartphone Diagnostic Tool

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hand-held scan tools

Scanners

Code Reader

Digital Pressure Tester

TPMS Tools

Battery Analyzer

Mobile device-based tools and analysis

PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms

Data loggers

Emission testing

Driver's supplementary vehicle instrumentation

Vehicle telematics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• US Automotive Diagnostics market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• US Automotive Diagnostics market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the US Automotive Diagnostics market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

