At a 5.4% CAGR, Fermentation chemicals Market Growth during Forecast Period 2021 - 2027

Fermentation chemicals

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fermentation chemicals market is estimated to account for US$ 60,123.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019. Fermentation chemicals are used to initiate the chemical reactions in synthesize of various chemicals.

Fermentation chemicals are important components in chemical processes because they act as initiators in the production of a variety of compounds. It aids in the quickening of reflexes. These compounds are important raw components in the production of alcohol. Ethanol, for example, is a crucial fermentation molecule utilised in the manufacture of alcohol and alcoholic beverages. Fermentation chemicals are used in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food, and drinks.

Competitive Section:

Key players operating in the global fermentation chemicals market include Ajinomoto Company Incorporation, AB Enzymes, BASF SE, Amano Enzyme Inc., Dow Chemicals, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Novozymes A/S, Cargill Incorporation, Evonik Industries AG, Du Pont Danisco A/S, and DSM.

In terms of value, the global fermentation chemicals market was accounted for US$ 60,123.9 Mn by the end of 2019, and is expected to register growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Global Fermentation Chemicals Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted almost all the industries globally including food & beverages industry. Rising demand for packed food products owing to rising health awareness supports the growth of the fermentation chemical s market globally.

Market Opportunities

The use of green chemistry is increasing, which is driving up demand for fermentation chemicals. This should open up new market prospects. Microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, and eukaryotic cells create fermentation chemicals such as citric acid, ethanol, and acetic acid. These are the most used additives, antioxidants, preservatives, and flavours in a variety of industrial settings.

Market Trends

Fermentation chemicals are predicted to increase in response to rapid growth in the polymer sector, which is expected to be fueled by rising disposable income and rising consumer standards of life. These substances are commonly used as polymer additives. Growing consumer demand and a shift toward high-performance polymers for a variety of industrial applications are expected to drive the fermentation chemicals industry forward once more.

