Erythromycin Market - Affordable Medications To Provide Novel Options For Patients And Pharmacists

Erythromycin Market

Erythromycin is a broad spectrum antibiotic used to treat infections of all types.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

Erythromycin is a broad spectrum antibiotic used to treat infections of all types. The generic name of the drug is tentatively indicated for gram negative bacteria and streptococcus. Erythromycin capsules are designed to be taken orally. Erythromycin is available in a variety of dosage forms. The most commonly available Erythromycins are the oral suspensions (which contain half of a single dose of Erythromycin) and the extended release formulations (which contain an equal amount of Erythromycin Dethyl). Erythromycin may produce a severe allergic reactions in certain individuals, including those with hypoglycemia.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global erythromycin market include Teligent, Inc., Genesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aceto Corporation, Akorn, Inc., Ani Pharmaceuticals, Allergan, Plc., Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, and Abbvie.

Drivers

Increasing demand for antibodies for the fast-relief of bacterial infections is expected to foster growth of the erythromycin market during the forecast period.

In addition to this, improving efficacy of erythromycin against eye infections is expected to boost growth of the erythromycin market throughout the forecast period.

Summary of the COVID-19 Debacle

The global erythromycin market witnessed a moderate rise in demand due to the onset of the COVID-19 virus. Antibiotic intake increased among the masses in the wake of the virus and growing occurrences of bacterial infections. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that these antibiotics only treat infections caused by bacteria, not for viruses.

Key Takeaways

The erythromycin market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % throughout the forecast period owing to increasing antibiotic consumption and the launch of new products. For instance, in May 2021, Teva Pharmaceuticals launched two generic erythromycin tablets in the U.S. for the treatment of rheumatic fever and other bacterial infections.

Considering the territorial landscape, the North American region is propelling the global erythromycin market on the heels of growing approval rates for various antibiotics and rising number of bacterial infections.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is teeming with attractions for the global erythromycin market on account of a growing pharmaceutical industry and a large patient pool.

