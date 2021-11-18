Pain Management Devices Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Advancements in the pain management device products and improved regulations for NGS diagnostic tests

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global pain management devices market was valued at USD 5,864.4 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.18 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Management of ache by stimulating the nerve is an alternative to surgery and medication or a way to improve the outcome of surgery or medication. Electrical stimulation can be used at home and in therapy to monitor and reduce ache in many areas of the body. Devices such as analgesia infusion pumps, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, radiofrequency ablators, and neuro-stimulators are several types of pain management devices. The target market is anticipated to witness strong growth due to advancements in wearable pain management devices, chronic ache issues.

The demand for radiofrequency ablation devices and other pain management electrical devices is expected to rise due to an increase in chronic ache conditions as well as the rising geriatric population globally. Other factors such as the high effectiveness of ache management tools for chronic ache, increased incidence of lifestyle-related chronic diseases, increased geriatric population, and the long-term demand for effective pain management solutions will propel the growth of this industry. However, the low awareness levels among people for pain management devices and the lack or absence of skilled physicians is anticipated to impede the growth of the industry.

Omron Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, are among key innovators in this industry providing transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) and radiofrequency ablation devices to provide ache relief for acute joint and muscle ache and other chronic ache conditions.

North America was the biggest regional market in 2020, holding approximately half of the global revenue due to the swelling number of pain-affiliated people requiring management devices. The region is expected to remain dominant over the forecast years due to the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare adoption of advanced equipment.

Furthermore, increased government initiatives, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, improvement in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about benefits and effectiveness of device technologies are among the key factors propelling the growth of Pain Management Device market.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Pain Management Devices market are:

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (subsidiary of Abbott), Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Hospira, Inc. (subsidiary of Pfizer Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Halyard Health, Inc., Nevro Corp., and Bio-Medical Research Ltd among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Pain Management Devices market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Ablation Devices product type segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. Electrical Stimulators remains the chief revenue generating product segment in global Pain Management Device market.

• The lack of awareness about the presence and accuracy of invasive, non-invasive or minimally invasive medical tools for ache relief or management in the past caused an increase number of chronic ache cases, which deteriorated due to the ache been untreated.

• Cryotherapy is the standard practice in see-and-treat services in middle and low-income countries for treating patients with cervical precancer. However, due to logistical difficulties with cryotherapy (e.g. cost, necessity, and supply chain difficulties of refrigerant gas; duration of treatment and failure of equipment), a portable and lightweight battery-operated thermal ablator has been developed.

• Minimally invasive neurostimulators provide directly selected nerve fibers with significantly low-level electrical signals. Stimulating these nerve fibers removes the signals of ache sent to the brain and replaces the ache with a feeling of tingling.

• BioElectronics Corporation, a leading company in this domain, launched a product called ActiPatch in 2016 which has application in the treatment of prolonged pain from rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, shingles, sports injuries, fibromyalgia, neuropathy, and post-surgical pain. Also, people using ActiPatch do not have the sensation of any heat, vibration or tingling unlike other products in the market, according to Ken McLeod, Director of Clinical Science and Engineering at Binghamton University.

• Reduced costs and increased reliability on pain management devices has allowed the target market to flourish in healthcare applications for various chronic medical conditions.

• North America remains the major revenue generating geographical segment in Pain Management Device market. The geographical segment accounted for USD 2.18 billion in 2020. In line with this availability of research funding from private and public sources, availability of state-of-art technologies, presence of key market players in the region, favorable reimbursements, rising focus on effective ache managing medical tools, and rising awareness about the same, are among the key factors driving the market growth for Pain Management Device in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Pain Management Device market on the basis of product, application, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Electrical Stimulators

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators (TENS)

o Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (TNS)

o Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

o Combination Devices

o Others

• Ablation Devices

o Cryoablation Devices

o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

o Epicardial Ablation

• Analgesics Infusion Pumps

o Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

o External Infusion Pumps

• Neurostimulation

o Spinal Cord Stimulators

o Deep Brain Stimulators

o Sacral Neurostimulators

o Others

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Cancer

• Neuropathic Pain

• Facial & Migraine

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Trauma

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Physiotherapy Centers

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)

• Over-the-counter Devices

• Prescription-based Devices

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our research report. Kindly note that we also offer report customization as per client requirement. Contact us to know more about the customized report and our team will offer you with the best suited report as per your request.

