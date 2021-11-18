Manual Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market - Expected To Witness High Growth Owing To Rising Geriatric Population

Manual Stair Climbing Wheelchair Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

A manual stair climber is a kind of manual stair chair which is propelled by foot pedals cranked by hand. It is commonly used by people with reduced mobility and those who need extra support while going up and down stairways. The reason why stairlifts are now considered as the popular choice for the disabled are owing to their comfort, ease and simplicity-three things that are vital in helping disabled individuals to lead normal lives. It can be easily controlled using either foot or both pedals at the same time. The chair also provides additional safety as it can be automatically maneuvered and controlled, allowing the user to safely reach the desired level.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies contributing to the global manual stair climbing wheelchair market include Wanrooe Machinery Co., Ltd., 101 Mobility LLC, PRO ACTIV Reha-Technik GmbH, and AATGB Ltd.

Drivers

Mounting occurrences of podiatric disorders among geriatric population coupled with increasing accidental injuries are expected to foster growth of the manual stair climbing wheelchair market over the forecast period.

Moreover, rising cases of diabetic foot ulcer combined with the increasing number of minimally invasive surgeries are expected to boost growth of the manual stair climbing wheelchair market during the forecast period.

The Epitome of the COVID-19 Aftermath

The global manual stair climbing wheelchair market witnessed a major downfall due to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The pandemic-fueled closure of several outpatient clinics, which mostly involved face-to-face interactions with patients, has significantly reduced adoption of these products. On the plus side, the catalyzed shift in delivery of care, including the adoption of virtual consultations for addressing podiatric patients, has positively influenced the market.

Key Takeaways

The manual stair climbing wheelchair market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing incidences of temporary and permanent disability due to accidental and surgical factors. For instance, in December 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that around 1 billion people around the globe witness some kind of disability.

By expanding the horizon, the North American region is a treasure island for the global manual stair climbing wheelchair market at the helm of novel product launches and growing geriatric population.

In the runner-up spot, the Asia Pacific region is another hot favorite for the global manual stair climbing wheelchair market in the view of improving healthcare settings and increasing cases of congenital disorders.

