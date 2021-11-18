Submit Release
At 5.9% CAGR, Vitamin A Market size is Expected to Cross US$ 2,933.7 Million by 2027, CMI

Vitamin A

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By 2027, the global vitamin A market is estimated to reach US$ 2,933.7 million, with a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2020-2027). The strategies used by key competitors in the target market are projected to boost the expansion of the vitamin A market. Several dietary supplement companies are capitalising on the advantages of vitamin A usage to broaden their product lines and expand their global reach. Moreover, the U.S. FDA (Food & Drug Administration) is reviewing these supplements for their effective functioning inside the human body. Also, the need for consultation from a nutritionist, healthcare provider, or pharmacist is necessary to know more about the required vitamin A intake

Key players

Major players operating in the global vitamin A market include DSM, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., Prinova Group LLC, Zhejiang NHU Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd., Provimi North America, Inc., Kempex Holland BV, and Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co.

Market Dynamic

Vitamin A consumption can help reduce disorders like night blindness, child mortality, and diarrhoea. Furthermore, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States is evaluating these supplements for their effectiveness in the human body. Furthermore, to learn more about the required vitamin A consumption, a nutritionist, healthcare professional, or pharmacist should be consulted.

Market Trends

Vitamin A is a fat-soluble, necessary vitamin that improves the function of the human and animal body's lungs, eyes, and skin. Its consumption assists with skeletal development and prevents growth disorders. Vitamin A acetate is primarily utilised in the production of dry cattle feed. In the manufacture of liquid feeds, palmitate and propionate esters are commonly utilised.

Global Vitamin A Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Food is an essential commodity and the demand for food ingredients such as vitamin A is expected to rise during the pandemic and post pandemic conditions, worldwide. Moreover, Coronavirus (COVID-19) has majorly impacted the food & beverages industry and in turn has changed the dynamics of entire ecosystem including raw material suppliers.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Vitamin A Market, By Source:
Natural
Synthetic

Global Vitamin A Market, By Product Type:
Food Grade
Feed Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade

