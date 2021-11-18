Spinal Devices Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing occurrences of spine disorders is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spinal devices market is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market may be attributed to the increasing prevalence of target conditions, among other factors.

According to the World health Organization (WHO), each year, globally, around 250,000 and 500,000 individuals suffer a spinal cord injury. Preventable causes, including road traffic accidents, falls, or violence, are the major contributors to the spinal cord injury, and individual suffering from the condition are more likely to die prematurely as compared to healthy individuals, with low and middle-income economies having the worst survival rates. Spinal cord injury is linked with a peril of occurrence of secondary conditions, which can be incapacitating and sometimes cost a person’s life, such as urinary tract infections, deep vein thrombosis, muscle spasms, pressure ulcers, osteoporosis, chronic pain, and respiratory complications.

As per the Global Health and Aging report published by the WHO (World Health Organization), the number of people aged 65 years or older is estimated to increase from a projected 524 million in 2010 to approximately 1.5 billion by 2050, with significant percentage of increase in developing economies. Additionally, the number of people aged 65 years or older is anticipated to considerably surpass children younger than 5 years of age by 2050. Aging leads to the deterioration of facet joints resulting in several spinal disorders. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Spinal Devices market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Spinal Devices market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, NuVasive Inc., Alphatec Spine Inc., Globus Medical, RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., Captiva Spine LLC, and Paragon Medical, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• By device type, fusion devices contribution to the largest market share in 2020. Spinal fusion procedure is usually done for the treatment of spinal disorders, such as degenerative, deformity, traumatic, and tumor, among others.

• By surgery type, open surgery dominated the market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.2% in the forecast period. Open surgery gives the visual information essential to diagnose a condition accurately. Also, some kinds of surgeries need access to larger areas to insert materials like in the case of an aortic aneurysm repair when a stent cannot be placed.

• By end-users, hospitals held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

• The market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 4.7% in the period 2019-2028, due to the improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in diagnostic imaging, and better reimbursement scenario.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global spinal devices market on the basis of device type, disease type, surgery type, end-users, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)

• Fusion Devices

• Non-Fusion Devices

• Spinal Electrical Simulation Devices

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)

• Degenerative Disc Disease

• Traumas & Fractures

• Complex Deformity

• Others

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)

• Open Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Surgery

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Spinal Devices Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Spinal Devices Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

