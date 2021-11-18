Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report to 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cosmetics Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cosmetics refer to the beauty preparations made utilizing a mixture of synthetic chemical compounds for cleansing and improving the skin's overall health. These products include soaps, perfumes, lipsticks, shampoos, skin moisturizers, shaving creams, nail polishes, etc. They also comprise functional cosmetics that target specific skin concerns, such as minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, skin lightening, offering protection against ultraviolet (UV) rays, etc. Presently, cosmetics are extensively used across the globe owing to the prevalence of several skin-related complications.

The rising beauty consciousness among individuals and the shifting preferences towards customized cosmetic products are primarily driving the cosmetics market. Moreover, the increasing per capita income of consumers and the growing influence of social media are popularizing new, unique, and premium products and further bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, the e-commerce sector is also providing lucrative opportunities to manufacturers for widening their product portfolio and consumer base, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating focus on maintaining a youthful appearance, coupled with the expanding geriatric population, is also catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the escalating adoption of vegan products and health concerns regarding the negative impact of petroleum-based ingredients are augmenting the global market. In the coming years, various collaborations between brands and dermatologists for the development of optimal and innovative offerings are expected to fuel the cosmetics market.

Cosmetics Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global cosmetics market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amway Corp

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Kao Corporation

L'Oréal S.A.

Oriflame Cosmetics AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Revlon Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Shiseido Company Limited

Skinfood Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever plc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cosmetics market on the basis of product type, category, gender, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Category:

Conventional

Organic

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

