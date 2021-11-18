Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market - Development Of New Diagnostic Tools Is Expected To Propel The Market Growth

Neurological Disorder Diagnostics Market

Neurological disorder diagnostics is a rapidly expanding area of biotechnology research that focuses on understanding how living systems affect one another

Neurological disorder diagnostics is a rapidly expanding area of biotechnology research that focuses on understanding how living systems affect one another and how neurological disorder can cause biochemical, genetic or cellular responses that effect other biochemical systems within the body. With advances in technology and associated science, neurological disorder diagnostic testing has gone from strength to strength. Neurological disorders diagnosis tools are specialized instruments used to diagnose various neurological conditions. These instruments enable researchers and clinicians to make accurate conclusions regarding neurological dysfunctions and their consequences.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players involved in the market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers, General Electric Company, Esaote SpA, Masimo Corporation, NeuroLogica Corporation, Neusoft Medical Systems, York Instruments Ltd., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Key Market Drivers:

The growing prevalence of the neurological disorder is a prime factor driving growth of the neurological disorder diagnostics market. According to the Pan American Health Organization, in 2019, regionwide Neurological conditions account for 533,172 deaths, 213,129 (40%) in men, and 320,043 (60%) in women. 32.9 deaths per 100,000 population (age-standardized), 33.1 deaths per 100,000 population in men and 32.2 deaths per 100,000 population in women. Moreover, according to data published by Alzheimer’s Association in 2018, around 5.7 million people in the U.S. of all age groups suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia in 2017.

Increasing initiatives by the government to raise awareness regarding neurological disorder is expected to foster growth of the market. For instance, in September 2018, The Government of India has introduced welfare programmes, such as Ayushmann Bharat—Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, for various diseases including neurological disorders.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During pandemic, there is high demand for neurological disorder diagnostics as Covid-19 infection has an adverse effect on the brain. These devices were widely gaining demand for analyzing the impact of Covid-19 on a patient’s brain. Thus, the neurological disorder diagnostics market witnessed strong growth during a pandemic.

Key Takeaways:

The neurological disorder diagnostics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, increasing investment by key players on neurological diagnostic device. For instance, in January 2021, Manus Neurodynamica, a medical technology company, has raised £1.2 million ($1.6 million) to launch NeuroMotor, a digital pen with a patented sensor technology that can help diagnose patients with Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period and this is attributed to the increasing launch of innovative and high performance diagnostic device. For instance, in January 2021, Abbott announced the launch of NeuroSphere™ myPath™, a digital health app designed to track and report on patient perceived pain relief and general well-being associated with spinal cord stimulation (SCS) or dorsal root ganglion (DRG) therapy.

