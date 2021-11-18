Pacemakers Market to Undertake Strapping Growth by the End 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Major key players covered are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, Abbott, Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd, Pacetronix, Osypka Medical, Medico S.p.A., Oscor Inc, MicroPort® CRM

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pacemakers Market is expected to clock US$ ~6.06 billion by 2031 owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and technological advancements in pacemaker devices.

Growth Factor

Various government and private organizations across the globe are providing the necessary fundings and grants in order to encourage R&D in pacemakers. For instance, in November 2019, Texas Heart Institute (THI) was awarded a prestigious four-year, US$ 2.39 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to support the further development of a novel pacemaker system that is both leadless and wirelessly powered.

The global pacemakers market has been analyzed from four different perspectives–Implantability, Technology, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Implantability Segmentation’

The global pacemakers market has been segmented majorly into two distinct categories depending on implantability, viz. implantable pacemaker and external pacemaker. The implantable pacemaker segment dominated the market with largest share in 2020. The growth of the segment can mainly be attributed to greater usage of this type of device by the growing geriatric population suffering from various cardiovascular diseases. The chance of pacemaker implantation increases dramatically with age. Over 70% of all pacemakers are implanted in patients over the age of 65.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global pacemakers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share in the global pacemakers market in 2020, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). The large share of North American market can be attributed to well developed healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, and ease of access to different types of devices due to greater presence of prominent players in the region.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

