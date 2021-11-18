Organ-on-chip Market is Expected to Grow with High Probability Business Opportunity by 2023 | Claims AMR

Asia-Pacific generated the highest growth rate of 65.2% during the forecast period.

Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) ” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Organ-on-Chip Market by Type (Heart-on-chip, Human-on-chip, Intestine-on-chip, Kidney-on-chip, Liver-on-chip, and Lung-on-chip) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

North America was the highest revenue contributor in the global market in 2016, as advancements in cell biology, microfabrication, and microfluidics have led to the development of OOCs. In addition, rise in demand for lung- and kidney-based organ culture devices is expected to boost the market growth. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in research activities.

In 2016, the lung-on-chip segment accounted for the highest share in the market, while the heart-on-chip segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in applications of organ-on-chip devices for the cure of several cardiac diseases such as heart failures.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Sanzyme, Scripps Laboratories, and Lupin AB. The other players operating in the global Organ-on-Chip Market include Kamiya Biomedical Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Cipla Limited, Biocare Medical, LLC, MyBioSource, Zydus Cadila, and Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

😷𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Organ-on-Chip Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Organ-on-Chip Market analysis from 2017 to 2023, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Organ-on-Chip Market growth.

