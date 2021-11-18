Craniomaxillofacial Implants Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2026

Reports And Data

Advancements in Craniomaxillofacial Implants platform and improved regulations for Surgical Procedures.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Craniomaxillofacial Implants market was valued at USD 1.93 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.29 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.8 %. Craniomaxillofacial Implants are the medical accessories that are embedded for the injuries, diseases, congenital facial disorders in the head, neck, jaw, and face, hence treating the deformed site. According to the Association for Safe International Road Travel, about 20-30 million get injured or disabled in road accidents, which is amongst the key driving factors for the Craniomaxillofacial Implants. The material of manufacturing the Implants has now been improved, such that they can be contoured easily. For instance, biomaterials and other polymers. The rise in the road accidents and traumas, hike in the sports injuries, increasing prevalence of congenital facial disorders (for instance, Cleft lip or palate) are the factors that are expected to be responsible for fueling the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, an oral cleft is observed in approximately 1 in every 700 live births in the United States of America.

Furthermore, the increasing need to experience better aesthetics, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures across the globe is the primary factor that fosters the growth of the Craniomaxillofacial Implants market. There are various technological advancements in the field of medical devices such as autoclavable cleft, which is expected to boost the market. Moreover, in June 2019, Stryker announced that it is to invest over €200 million in Research, Development, and Innovation (RD&I) projects to deliver next-generation products and services across its medical, surgical, and orthopedic.

However, the major challenge faced includes, high cost of the Craniomaxillofacial surgeries, expensive implants, when embedded for long term use, make it unaffordable for the low-income population. The rising incidences of product recall, increase in the infections caused due to implants due to hygiene conditions, stringent regulations of the government, and implications associated with the surgical procedure are expected to hamper the market growth for Craniomaxillofacial Implants.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

Medtronic, Stryker, Depuy Synthes, KLS Martin, Zimmer Biomet, Integra Lifesciences, OsteoMed, Medartis, Matrix Surgical USA, and Calavera.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is estimated that each year in the United States, about 2,650 babies are born with a cleft palate, and 4,440 babies are born with a cleft lip with or without a cleft palate. Furthermore, the growth in the demand for better aesthetics would drive the market of Craniomaxillofacial Implants.

• Titanium has been the most used product after conventional inserts, but the stress shielding effect on bone, possible interference with the growth of the affected region is an important factor resulting to the removal of these inserts. The recent innovation was Resorbable type of embeds, which degrades slowly into the body and hence stays for a time period such that the bone unites as earlier.

• About 20-50 million injuries take place in road accidents globally, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel. The injuries and the deformities caused need inserts for the head, face, neck, jaw region. This growth in demand for such inserts is expected to help the market gain traction in the coming years.

• The recent advancement, especially in the material type, has been made. For instance, Craniomaxillofacial Implants made up of biomaterials and polymers, can be easily contoured and showed lesser side effects post-surgery. It is expected to gain attention amongst the healthcare providers, plastic surgeons, and provide lucrative growth to the market during the forecast period.

• The key players in this sector are focusing more on the technological advancements. For instance, Aesculap, has brought up the first double-sided cranial fixation system, CranioFix2, which allows cranial flap fixation in less than two minutes, because of the ease in the application and use of the product. Furthermore, this product is expected to allow higher stability post-surgery and hence would help the market to grow due to such innovations.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Craniomaxillofacial Implants market on the basis of type, material, resorbing - ability, location, application, end-use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Cranial or Neuron Implants

o Screws

o Contourable Mesh

o Plates

• Mid Face Implants

o Screws

o Plates

• Mandibular Orthognathic Implants

o Screws

o Plates

• Cranial Flap fixation

• Bone Grafting Substitutes

• Distraction Systems

• Thoracic Repair System

• Dural Repair Products

o Dural Sealants

o Dural Substitutes

• Total TMJ Replacement System

Material Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Titanium Metals and alloys

• Calcium Phosphate Ceramics

• Polymers

• Biomaterials

Resorbing - ability Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Resorbable Fixators

• Non- Resorbable Fixators

Location Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Internal Fixators

• External Fixators

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Orthognathic Surgeries

• Dental Surgeries

• Neurosurgeries

• ENT Surgeries

• Plastic Surgery

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Craniomaxillofacial Implants market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

