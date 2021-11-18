Global Digital Health Market to Garner $767.71 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.1% and North America would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital health market is projected to hit $767.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2020 to 2030. The report highlights the market characteristics, market potential, competitive landscape, and growth by segmentation.

Onkar Sumant, Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in demand for mHealth and wearable devices, advancements in technology in digital healthcare, and favorable government initiatives for digital health drive the growth of the global digital health market. However, concerns regarding ensuring regulatory compliance hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of digital health devices and technologies would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.”

Covid-19 pandemic impact on the market:

The global digital health market is analyzed across several regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America would hold the largest share throughout the forecast period.

The report segments the global digital health market based on product & service, component, and end user.

Based on product & service, the mHealth segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. However, the eHealth segment is expected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2030.

On the basis of component, the hardware segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. However, the software segment would maintain its dominance in terms of revenue generation throughout the forecast period

The global digital health market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solution, Inc., eCLINICALWORKS, Cisco systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric company, Mckesson Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Siemans Healthcare AG.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

