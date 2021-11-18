Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $842.96 Million by 2025

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG)

The ever-increasing incidence of medical conditions associated with infertility faced by both males & females is set to propel the demand for hCG over the years

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism) ” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market by Technology (Natural Source Extraction, and Recombinant Technology), Therapeutic Area (Female Infertility Treatment, Male Hypogonadism, Oligospermic Treatment, and Others), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in incidence of infertility-related problems in both the genders drive the growth of the global hCG market. In addition, upsurge in the adoption of hCG hormone in pain management and weight loss propel the market growth. Furthermore, incorporation of recombinant technology for the development of hCG is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Cigna, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Lee BioSolutions Inc., Sanzyme, Scripps Laboratories, and Lupin AB. The other players operating in the global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market include Kamiya Biomedical Company, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Prospec-Tany Technogene Ltd., Cipla Limited, Biocare Medical, LLC, MyBioSource, Zydus Cadila, and Life Medicare & Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Female infertility treatment segment to remain dominant by 2025

The female infertility treatment segment accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2017. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025, owing to increase in infertility-related issues such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). However, the male hypogonadism segment would register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2025 due to effectiveness of hCG in treatment of testosterone deficiency in men. The report also analyzes oligospermic treatment and other therapeutic areas.

𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Top player positioning, 2017

3.4. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. High risk of hypogonadism in geriatric population

3.5.1.2. Rise in infertility rates

3.5.1.3. Increase in awareness toward hCG among healthcare professionals and patients

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Availability of substitutes

3.5.2.2. Cautions & warnings issued by FDA against the side effects of hCG

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Rise in popularity of fertility tourism

