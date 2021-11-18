Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market 2021 Incredible Growth, Size | Expand at 8.5% CAGR by 2027

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market wakes up in the middle of increasing sleep disorders, changing lifestyles, and growing sedentary work-culture

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sleep apnea diagnostic system market was valued at US$ 3,107.2 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5,951.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast 2021-2027

A rising awareness about sleep disorders and a steadily increasing demand for sleep apnea diagnostic systems over the years are driving wholesale prospects for sleep apnea screening and diagnosis systems. While this condition has been associated with serious daytime sleepiness for years, more recently it has been linked to a number of less severe health problems that often go unnoticed until they are addressed by a physician. These include increased blood pressure, increased risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, as well as an increased risk of cataract. One of the most common techniques used in determining the presence of sleep apnea involves the use of polysomnography devices. Polysomnography (PSG) is the study of brainwaves during breathing.

Major companies contributing to the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market include ResMed Inc., Itamar Medical Ltd., Braebon Medical Corporation, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Becton, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., BMC Medical Co, Ltd., SleepMed, Dickinson and Company, SOMNOmedics GmbH, Natus Medical Incorporated, and FusionHealth.

Growing caseload of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in parallel to the increasing occurrences of depression, obesity, diabetes, and others amidst changing lifestyles is expected to augment growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic system market throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing involvement by governments to create awareness over sleeping disorders in order to address the large number of untreated sleep apnea patients is expected to supplement growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic system market during the forecast period.

The emergence of the COVID-19 virus has created a pool of opportunities for the participants operating in the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market. Sleep-deprived patients were found to be more susceptible to COVID-infection, which resulted in the adoption of sleep apnea devices. Furthermore, the trend of HSATs (home sleep apnea tests) and telemedicine services is fostering the growth of the market.

Key Takeaways

• The sleep apnea diagnostic system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to rising cases of sleep disorders and the advent of newer diagnostic methods. For instance, in May 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 1 in 3 individuals in the U.S. sleep for less than 7 hours at night.

• In the cluster of regions, North America is foreseen to lead the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market on account of large patient pool, presence of major market players, and the growing popularity of mHealth applications.

• In relation to the same, the Asia Pacific region is projected to be a profit hub for the sleep apnea diagnostic system market on the heels of growing prevalence of OSA and respiratory disorders in conjunction with the increasing awareness over adverse effects of sleep deprivations.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Polysomnography (PSG) Devices

Ambulatory PSG Monitoring Devices

Clinical PSG Monitoring Devices

Sleep Apnea Screening Devices

Nasal Flow Sensors

Peripheral Capillary Oxygen Saturation (SPO2)

Actigraphy Monitoring Devices

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals

Sleep Centers and Clinics

