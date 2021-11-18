Analytics as a Service Industry Size | Market Forecast Worldwide in 2019–2026

Analytics as a Service Industry

The rising usage of analytical solutions in demand sensing of products in the e-commerce & retail sector is another major factor to boost the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in adoption of social media applications, increase in demand for advanced technologies to process high workload through cloud, and lower cost of ownership drive the growth of the global analytics as a service industry. On the other hand, data security and privacy issues hinder the growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of machine generated data is expected to provide an array of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

According to the report, the global analytics as a service industry was estimated at $9.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $126.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 38.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global analytics as a service industry share in 2018, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Increase in need to accurately evaluate the existing business environment and forecast future trends is driving the growth of this segment. The service segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 40.3% by the end of 2026. Growing need to ensure the effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the analytics process is the key factor boosting the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global analytics as a service industry. This is due to the presence of major market players in this region. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR of 44.4% during the study period, owing to rising demand among organizations to offer enhanced customer services for users in this region.

Based on deployment type, the public cloud segment accounted for nearly half of the global analytics as a service industry revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Rise in demand for faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effective deployment solutions are fueling the growth for this segment. At the same time, the hybrid cloud segment would register the fastest CAGR of 43.0% from 2019–2026. Increasing need for more computational power and analytics services among organizations is fueling the demand for hybrid cloud deployment.

Some of the key enterprise analytics as a service industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Accenture, Atos SE, Google, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

