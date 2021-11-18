Port Wine Market is Generating Revenue of $774.7 Million by 2030 | Growth & Key Business Strategies

Port Wine Market

Rapid increase in awareness and production of organic port wines will lead to a greater proliferation of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Port Wine Market was estimated at $780.2 million in 2020 and is expected to hit $774.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

COVID-19 scenario-

• Closure of international trades impacted the global port wine market negatively, especially during the initial phase. Also, closing down of commercial establishments and categorizing alcohol as a non-essential item gave way to a steep decline in sales.

• However, reopening of bars and pubs in the post pandemic scenario and adoption of omnichannel selling by the producers are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the scenario.

The hospitality sector, which includes establishments like hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars, to name a few, are expanding rapidly, and will continue to do so especially in the post covid scenario. A lot of these commercial establishments offer spirits and alcohols to their consumers, and provide pairing of food with which the wine will taste the best. Port wine is a sweet wine, and hence it is paired with foods like cheese, cakes, sorbets, and is also used for making sauces and deserts. Many bars and restaurants have started keeping port wine as a unique offering to their customers as it is not a very common type of wine across the region. This is especially the case in wine gardens and wine tasting establishments that only serve wine and food pairing to customers to educate them about different kinds of wines and help theme select their favorite types of wines. The increase in such type of commercial establishments is leading to proliferation of the port wine market.

The global port wine market is analyzed across type, price point, sales channel, and region.

Based on type, the tawny segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the global market. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 2.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on price point, the mass segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global market. The premium segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include North America and LAMEA.

Some of the major players profiled for in the port wine market analysis include Adriano Ramos Pinto, Calabria Family Wines, Davy & Co Limited, GrupoSogevinus Fine Wines, Precept Wine, Quevedo, Quinta do Crasto, Sula Vineyards, Symington Family Estates, and The Fladgate Partnership. Other prominent players analyzed in the report are Contratto, Albina& Hanna, Sogevinus Fine Wines SL, Liberty Wines Limited, Offley, Forrester & Weber, Martinez Gassiot, Vinhos SA, C N Kopke Wineries, and AA Calem.

