Gummy Vitamins Market Worth $9.3 Billion by 2026 | Bayer AG., Church & Dwight, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC,

Recent years have seen consumers transition toward supplements that are made of natural colorants, vitamins rich, low calories and free from synthetic additives

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gummy Vitamins Market by Type (Single Vitamin, Multivitamin, and Prebiotics), Demographics (Children and Adult), and Sales Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global gummy vitamins industry garnered $5.7 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019–2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, market size& trends, market estimations, key investment pockets, top segments, and business performance of key players.

Surge in incidence of dysphagia, rise in consumer awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and increase in prevalence of vitamin deficiency drive the growth of the global gummy vitamins market. However, huge amount of sugar in gummy vitamins and difficult way to make vitamin stable in gummy format hinder the growth. On the other hand, pectin as an alternative for gelatin would offer new opportunities in coming years.

On the basis of type, the multivitamin segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to inclination of consumers towardfortified gummies for being convenient and healthy supplement. However, the prebiotics segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on demographics, the children segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% by 2026. However, the adult segment held nearly two-thirds of the global gummy vitamins market in terms of revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant positionthroughout the forecast period, 2019–2026.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of innovative strategies by leading players to sustain in the highly competitive market. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in health consciousness among people and adoption of healthy lifestyle that enabled increase in day-to-day consumption of gummy vitamins.

Leading market players analyzed in the research are Bayer AG., Church & Dwight, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Pharmavite LLC, The Honest Company, Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, SmartyPants Vitamins, Hero Nutritionals LLC, Bettera Wellness, and Ion Labs, Inc.

