Digital Mobile X-ray Devices Market 2021 Booming Worldwide, Growth | Expand at 7.0% CAGR by 2027

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital mobile X-ray devices market is estimated to account for US$ 2,767.0 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4,787.0 Mn by the end of 2027.

Digital mobile x-ray devices are a new technology that have rapidly increased in popularity over the past ten years. This devices allow radiographers to take extremely high quality, professional-looking images from the comfort of the operating room and deliver them quickly to a wide range of users, including emergency medical staff.

Major players operating in the global digital mobile X-ray devices market include, Carestream Health, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Ltd., KA Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MinXray Inc., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Shimadzu Corporation, Samsung, and Toshiba Corporation.

The global digital mobile X-ray devices market growth is driven by increasing cases of bone cancer. For instance, about 3,600 new cases of cancer of the bones and joints will be diagnosed and about 1,720 deaths from these cancers are expected, in the U.S. for 2020, according to The American Cancer Society.

Moreover, increasing adoption of portable X-ray is also expected to aid in growth of the global digital mobile X-ray devices market. For instance, in May 2021, KA Imaging installed two new portable X-ray units within the University Health Network to enhance current clinical studies and support patient care.

Globally, as of 6:40pm CEST, 27 October 2021, there have been 244,385,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,961,489 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 25 October 2021, a total of 6,697,607,393 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increasing production of portable diagnostic imaging systems. For instance, in April 2020, Carestream Health increased production of its portable diagnostic imaging systems including DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System in response to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Major players operating in the global digital mobile are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in April 2021, DispatchHealth, an in-home medical care provider, acquired Professional Portable X-ray, a provider of mobile diagnostic imaging testing, to expand its mobile radiology capabilities.

Detailed Segmentation

By Product Type:

Mobile Devices

Handheld Devices

By Technology:

Computed Radiography

Direct Radiography

By Application:

Orthopedic Imaging

Chest Imaging

Dental Imaging

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Outpatient Clinics

Others

