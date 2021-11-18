Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report reveals increased investment in Digital CX by Middle Eastern Companies

Ayusha Tyagi addressing the audience at the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East

Data analytics, CRM, and AI are top priorities for companies’ 2022 CX strategy

The experiences that a brand provides throughout the customer journey will either help build a lasting relationship with the customer or tarnish one.” — Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live

UAE, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Customer Experience (CX) is a top priority for businesses in 2022 and is fast becoming a key differentiator for the top brands. CX transformations are thus a necessity for all organisations. While making consumer choices, customer experience will take over price and product as a key brand differentiator. The Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report for 2022, launched on the sidelines of the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East, cites an increased investment in digital CX.

Providing key insights to the regional CX industry, the report states that 60% of companies in the region are looking to invest in solutions that will strengthen their data framework. Talking about the budget allocation for tech deployment in 2022, 66% of organisations plan to invest upwards of $200,000 in CX next year whereas 14% will be investing between $ 500,000 to $ 1,000,000.

Strengthening CX Infrastructure is of utmost importance, to which effect, 51% of companies show an increased drive towards digital transformation implementation or expanding AI, chatbots, analytics, and cloud capabilities.

Moreover, 49% of companies cite data analytics and data security as central to CX – leveraging data analytics to analyse feedback responses and drive insightful decisions whilst having strong data governance. Furthermore, 57% of companies will be re-evaluating customer journey mapping platforms in 2022 while 43% will be investing in Intelligent Chatbots in 2022 to enhance omnichannel CX.

Customer Experience Live Show Middle East held on 15-16 November 2021 at The Meydan Hotel, Dubai, is a first-of-its-kind event dedicated to the regional CX industry. Organized by Customer Experience Live, a unique platform in the Middle East enabling organisations to create seamless interactions that reflect and enhance the value of a brand at every touchpoint, the show brought together leading global and regional corporations such as Amazon, Mastercard, Omantel, Tanfeeth, Spotify, American Express, Al Mouj Muscat amongst others to delve deep into exploring emerging technologies, business models, and customer-centric strategies to deliver strong corporate performance. Over 50 senior CX leaders shared insights on how they transformed CX into a growth lever for their organisations.

Speaking at the launch of the Customer Experience Live Intelligence Report for 2022, Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, Customer Experience Live said, “The experiences that a brand provides throughout the customer journey will either help build a lasting relationship with the customer or tarnish one. 60% companies are investing in solutions to strengthen their data analytics framework and leveraging data insights in future product and service design. Customer experience weaves around operational excellence, service design excellence, and digital transformation. Companies must attain internal alignment on how data is collected and used across these functions to achieve overall success.”

Some of the leading organisations in the region that have invested in CX and digitization thereby achieving high customer experience success were recognized at the Customer Experience Live Awards held on the first day of the Customer Experience Live Show Middle East. These included Bank Omantel, Alfa Co, Tanfeeth Emirates NBD, Al Mouj Muscat, Medcare Hospital, Oreedoo Oman, Medcare, Modon, BankDhofar, and Dammam Airports Company amongst others

Jon Norotsky, newly-appointed CEO of Alfa Co, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Al Faisaliah Group states “The pandemic has taught the restaurant industry many invaluable lessons in astonishing speed, most basic of which is putting our guests' needs at the heart of everything we do. We quickly learned that a strong digital presence is a key element to delivering what our guests need, especially at a time of limited mobility. This is why we had to focus our efforts on our digital business, which has grown exponentially over the last year or so."

As per Talal Said Al Mamari, CEO, Omantel “As far as privatization is concerned, customer experience sits at the core of what we do. Some of the opportunities lie in accelerated digitization of customer experience as customers have moved faster towards Omnichannel.” Brands need to explore how omnichannel adoption can make a great addition to their marketing strategy when working on their CX. Brands that are targeting the youth seem to be delivering a better omnichannel experience.

To download the report and to know more about Customer Experience Live, kindly check https://www.customer-experience.live/