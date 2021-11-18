Global Cell Therapy Market to Generate $48.11 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around half of the total market share.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cell therapy market generated $7.75 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.11 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 25.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Ravi Telugunta, a Lead Analyst, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Growth of the global cell therapy market is attributed to rise in adoption of human cells over animal cells for cell therapeutics research, technological advancements in the field of cell therapy, and increase in incidences of diseases such as cancer, and cardiac abnormalities.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and social distancing norms, due to which, allogeneic donors were unable to donate their cells. This in turn, caused delay in cell collection.

• Many existing trials and read outs were delayed and new trials were completely suspended, which significantly hampered the global cell therapy market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cell therapy market based on cell type, therapy type, therapeutic area, end user, and region.

Based on cell type, the steam cell segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on therapy type, the allogeneic segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the autologous segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cell therapy market analyzed in the research include Kolon Tissue Gene, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., NuVasive, Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc., Cells for cells, HolostemTerapieAvanzateS.r.l., Mesoblast Ltd., and Medipost Co., Ltd.

