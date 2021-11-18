Global Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Share, Report 2021-26
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mining Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global mining chemicals market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.
Mining chemicals are chemical compounds that are extensively employed in the mining sector for drilling and mineral processing. They are further utilized in dewatering, filtration, recovery, selecting minerals, handling pumps and slurry. Mining chemicals are manufactured with a blend of various chemicals, such as nitric acid, sulfuric acid, lead and mercury. At present, these chemicals are available in different forms like collectors, dispersants, heat transfer fluids and flocculants.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Mining Chemicals Market Trends:
The increasing requirement for protecting the environment by curbing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution is primarily driving the global mining chemicals market. The escalating incorporation of novel technologies to effectively perform mineral processing tasks with improved selectivity and higher recovery rate is further impelling the market growth. Other factors, such as the rising demand for minerals like copper, platinum, and gold and increasing mining activities in the industrial sector, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
AECI Limited
Arrmaz Products Inc. (Arkema S.A.)
BASF SE
Betachem (Pty) Ltd
Clariant AG
Dow Inc
Dyno Nobel (Incitec Pivot Limited)
Ecolab Inc
Orica Limited
Sasol Ltd
Solvay S.A.
Zinkan Enterprises Inc.
Breakup by Product Type:
Flotation Chemicals
Collectors
Depressants
Flocculants
Frothers
Dispersants
Extraction Chemicals
Diluents
Extractants
Grinding Aids
Breakup by Mineral Type:
Base Metals
Non-metallic Minerals
Precious Metals
Rare Earth Metals
Breakup by Application:
Mineral Processing
Explosives
Drilling
Wastewater Treatment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
