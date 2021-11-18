North America Precision Agriculture Market Share, Growth, Analysis Report 2021-26

North America Precision Agriculture Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Precision Agriculture Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the North America precision agriculture market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America precision agriculture market to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2021-2026.

Precision agriculture, or satellite farming, is a sustainable farming practice that involves monitoring and controlling the variability in farm operations. It is used for soil monitoring, crop scouting, mapping, yield monitoring, weather tracking and forecasting, precision irrigation and farm labor management. Precision agriculture assists the farmers in minimizing the usage of fertilizers, pesticides and herbicides, thereby making the technique cost-effective and environment friendly.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.

North America Precision Agriculture Market Trends:

The North America precision agriculture market is primarily being driven by the increasing demand for food and agricultural products. Farmers are widely adopting precision agriculture as it aids in improving the quality and quantity of healthy food crops. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of global positioning system (GPS) and remote sensing solutions in farming, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These technologies assist in tracking field conditions, navigating agricultural vehicles and real-time monitoring of the crops. Other factors, including the increasing consumer awareness regarding adverse effects of pesticides and fertilizers on human health, along with the implementation of favorable government practices, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

North America Precision Agriculture Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Technology

GNSS/GPS Systems

GIS

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Others

Market Breakup by Type

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Farm Management Systems

Market Breakup by Component

Hardware

Software

Market Breakup by Application

Mapping

Crop Scouting

Yield Monitoring

Soil Monitoring

Precision Irrigation

Others

Market Breakup by Regions:

United States

Canada

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

