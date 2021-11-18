India Metal Casting Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis Report 2021-26
India Metal Casting Market
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Metal Casting Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”. the India metal casting market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.
Metal casting is a process wherein a mold with a hollow cavity is utilized for obtaining a desired geometric shape. It assists in the mass production of large and complex components while using alloys with low melting points. Other non-ferrous metals can also be utilized, including zinc, lead, pewter, copper, aluminum, magnesium, and tin-based alloys. At present, metal casting finds extensive application across India as it is cost-efficient and reduces the amount of wasted scrap metal.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-metal-casting-market/requestsample
India Metal Casting Market Trends:
The escalating demand for lightweight vehicles in India due to stringent government regulation to minimize carbon emissions represents one of the key factors stimulating the market growth. In line with this, the thriving automotive industry and rapid urbanization are influencing the need for construction equipment. As a result, there is an increase in the sales of metal castings across the country. Moreover, with rising environmental concerns, leading manufacturers are introducing electric vehicles, which is anticipated to augment the market growth.
Ask Customization and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-metal-casting-market
India Metal Casting Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Process:
Gravity Casting
High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)
Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)
Sand Casting
Market Breakup by Material Type:
Aluminum
Cast Iron
Magnesium
Zinc
Others
Market Breakup by Components:
Alloy Wheel
Battery Housing
Clutch Casing
Cross Car Beam
Crank Case
Cylinder Head
Others
Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Market Breakup by Electric and Hybrid Type:
Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)
Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)
Market Breakup by Application:
Body Assemblies
Engine Parts
Transmission Parts
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North India
West and Central India
South India
East India
Competitive Landscape :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2014-2019)
Market Outlook (2020-2025)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report:
Smart Office Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-office-market
Insulated Packaging Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/insulated-packaging-market
Pharmaceutical Filtration Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmaceutical-filtration-market
Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/manufacturing-predictive-analytics-market
Culinary Tourism Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/culinary-tourism-market
Polymer Coated Fabrics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polymer-coated-fabrics-market
Shipping Container Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/shipping-container-market
Security Robots Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/security-robots-market
Clinical Data Analytics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/clinical-data-analytics-market
Healthcare Asset Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-asset-management-market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here