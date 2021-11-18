Qatar Greenhouse Market Share, Industry Growth, Analysis Report 2021-26

Qatar Greenhouse Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Qatar Greenhouse Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Qatar greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 125 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

A greenhouse is a structure with glass or plastic roofs and walls used to cultivate or protect plants by maintaining desired temperatures and humidity levels. It is used to grow crops, such as tropical flowers, vegetables and fruits. Free-standing and gutter-connected greenhouses are usually equipped with advanced heating, cooling, ventilation, lighting, communication, irrigation and pest control systems. They aid in extending the crop cultivation season, pest control, weather protection, portability and customization. In comparison to the conventional outdoor methods, greenhouses are usually solar-powered, facilitate year-round cultivation of off-season crops and maintain a stable indoor environment.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The Qatar greenhouse market is primarily being driven by the growing food requirements and the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices. With the rising instances of droughts and prolonged summers, consumers are increasingly adopting greenhouses to cultivate food crops. Moreover, the implementation of agricultural strategic investment projects by the government of Qatar for vegetable production using the greenhouse technologies is favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the rising demand for organic and fresh floriculture and ornamental horticulture products and various technological advancements, such as the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensors for real-time alerts through smartphone applications, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Pergola Contracting & Green Houses

Naas Group

Qatari Agricultural Development Company (AGRICO)

Horizon Doha

Al Dafna Greenhouse.

Breakup by Material Used:

Plastic Greenhouse

Polyethylene

Polycarbonate

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Glass Greenhouse

Horticulture Glass

Others Greenhouse Glass

Breakup by Technology:

Heating System

Cooling System

Others

Breakup by Type:

Free-standing Greenhouses

Gutter-connected Greenhouses

Breakup by Crop Type:

Fruits and Vegetables

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

