Socks Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast 2021-26
The global socks market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group a latest research report, titled “Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” finds that the global socks market reached a strong growth in 2020. Socks refer to a pair of knitted or woven covering worn to prevent the rubbing of shoes on the bare feet. They are made using a variety of materials, such as wool, cotton, nylon, acrylic, olefins, polyester, spandex, silk, bamboo, linen, mohair, and cashmere which are adopted based on different requirements and weather conditions. Besides this, diabetic socks manufactured using unique yarns help alleviate symptoms associated with diabetes, such as reducing rough abrasion and shear forces on the skin.
List of the Socks Manufacturers:
• Adidas AG
• ASICS Corporation
• Drymax Technologies Inc.
• Hanesbrands Inc
• Implus Footcare LLC
• Nike Inc
• Puma SE
• Renfro Brands
• Thorlos
Socks Market Trends:
The growing number of working professionals, along with the rising adoption of the formal business environment, is currently driving the global socks market. Moreover, the increasing number of individuals opting for sports as their career option is also propelling the demand for compression socks. Compression socks are generally worn during sports activities to increase oxygen delivery and minimize jarring, stress, and vibration to the muscles, thereby enhancing the endurance and performance of athletes. Besides this, the rising prevalence of diabetes, along with the increasing awareness about the impact of diabetes on the feet of the patients, is augmenting the demand for diabetic socks. Besides this, the key market players are launching innovative products that track infants' temperature, movement, and location, which is anticipated to further drive the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Socks Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, material, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product:
• Casual
• Formal
• Athletic
• Others
Breakup Material:
• Nylon
• Cotton
• Polyester
• Wool
• Waterproof Breathable Membrane
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Men
• Women
• Children
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
