A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Jeffrey Coe, #420160

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Jeffrey Coe, #420160. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than November 30, 2021 to confirm attendance.

Jeffrey Coe is serving two Life sentences for the crime of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree (Person Under 13) (two counts). Jeffrey Coe was sentenced on July 30, 2002 out of Genesee County.

Edwin Heap, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.