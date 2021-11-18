How Is The Cement And Concrete Products Industry Working To Reduce Environmental Impact?

Cement And Concrete Products Market 2021 - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increased use of alternative raw materials in cement production is delivering improved quality of products and reducing the environmental impact. The main raw material used in cement production has traditionally been limestone. About 60% of the industry’s CO2 emissions are caused by decarbonation of limestone during the production process. The innovations and R&D projects in the industry have already replaced some of the natural raw materials with waste and by-products from other industrial processes. The waste and by-products elements such as calcium, silica, alumina and iron are used as alternative binding materials instead of natural substances such as clay, shale and limestone in cement production. In Europe, for example, about 3-4% of the raw materials used in the production of clinker consists of alternative raw materials and ashes from fuel, totaling about 14.5 million tonnes a year. The clinker-to-cement ratio in the EU27 is 73.7%, whereas ordinary Portland cement can contain up to 95% of clinker and the remaining 5% of gypsum.

Governments globally are increasingly spending on infrastructure projects, which are expected to stimulate the demand for cement and concrete products during the forecast period. Many countries are focusing on the renovation of old infrastructure and cater to the increasing populations. In 2016, Canada, for instance, has announced infrastructure investments of more than $180 billion over a span of 12 years, of which $28.7 billion will be spent on public transit systems. Under Germany’s 2030 Federal Transport Infrastructure Plan, the government plans to invest $147.6 billion to build roads in the country. In November 2020, the UK government announced a GBP 100 billion ($133.5 billion) infrastructure plan to upgrade the country’s infrastructure and over the next four years’ government plans to increase spending to GBP 600 billion ($801.0) on infrastructure. This infrastructure development project includes construction of 860,000 new houses, as well as new roads, cycle lanes, community facilities and development of 4G broadband across 95% of the UK by 2025. Increasing infrastructure spending by governments is expected to drive the demand for cement, contributing to the growth of the cement and concrete products market going forward.

The global cement and concrete products market was valued at $333.25 billion in 2020 The market accounted for 0.40% of the global GDP. The global cement and concrete products market accounted for 37.8% of the global mineral market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global cement and concrete products market, accounting for 36.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the cement and concrete products market will be the Middle East and South America.

Major players covered in the global cement and concrete products industry are China National Building, Material Company Limited, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Heidelberg Cement AG, CRH Plc.

TBRC’s global cement and concrete products market report is segmented by type into cement, ready-mix concrete, concrete pipe, brick, and block, other concrete products, by product into rapid hardening cement, low heat cement, white cement, hydrophobic cement, others (colored cement, Portland pozzolana cement), by application into residential, non-residential.

Cement And Concrete Products Market 2021 - By Type (Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC), Concrete Pipes, Bricks, And Blocks, Other Concrete Products), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cement and concrete products market overview, forecast cement and concrete products market size and growth for the whole market, cement and concrete products market segments, and geographies, cement and concrete products market trends, cement and concrete products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares, cement and concrete products market analysis.

