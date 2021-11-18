Lipstick Market 2021 Emerging Trends, Top Brands and Precise Outlook – LOreal Group, PG, Estee Lauder

Liquid Lipstick Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid lipstick has much more pigments than a lip gloss. Liquid lipstick offers stronger and intense color than solid lipstick and is also long lasting. Liquid lipstick is one of the cosmetics, which is frequently utilized by the customers. Ingredients used for making liquid lipstick are castor, cocoa butter, mineral, oil, petroleum and other chemical solutions. As people are getting aware about the harmful effects of the chemical used in making liquid lipstick they are demanding lipsticks made of organic and natural ingredients.

Companies covered

Avon Products Inc., L’Oreal, Revlon Inc., Estee Lauder Companies, Coty Inc., Procter and Gamble, Christian Dior SE, Shiseido Company Ltd., Unilever plc, Oriflame Holding AG, Amorepacific Corporation

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has fluctuated the consumer buying behavior. COVID-19 has been proved to be growth driver for food, medical, and necessity products it has hampered the supply and demand for lifestyle products and beauty products. The beauty and personal care industry has experienced a decline in the COVID-19 scenario. However, the impact on beauty products is not as serious as it is among other industries. Due to lockdown and restrictions on movement of goods and labors across countries, the supply chain and production of liquid lipstick market is hampered. The consumer buying behavior may change permanently post COVID-19.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The rise in trend of matte finish and glitter finish looks of lips is accelerating the growth of the liquid lipstick market. Shimmer and glittery lip colors are in demand because they are suitable for day time and night time. Surge in the number of women working in office is increasing the demand for liquid lipstick. Increase in appearance consciousness among the working class women drives the growth of the market. Working class women want long lasting lipstick colors.

The global liquid lipstick market trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The leading players are launching new products to meet the changing need of the customers. They are investing in research and development to introduce new innovative variant of liquid lipstick. There is growing concern among lipstick users for the harmful effects on their soft lips because of the chemicals used in the production of liquid lipsticks. For example, cadmium is one of the hazardous chemicals used as the ingredient in making of liquid lipstick, which directly alters the DNA of human body. Lead is another such element used by manufacturers in the production of liquid lipstick which is very harmful for users and can cause high blood pressure, memory, and concentration problems and infertility. Though, negligible amount of lead is used in the product.

Cruelty Associated with the Testing of Product—Limitation for the Market

The testing of liquid lipstick by the companies is done on wildlife. This is creating limitation for the liquid lipstick market as customers demand for such products which are free from cruelty. However, organic and natural liquid lipstick does not cause injuries to animals and are free from cruelty done to the wildlife. Therefore, organic lipsticks are majorly adopted by the consumers.

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global liquid lipstick industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global liquid lipstick market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global liquid lipstick market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global liquid lipstick market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions Answered in the Liquid lipstick Market Research Report:

What are the leading market players active in the liquid lipstick market?

What the current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?



