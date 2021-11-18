Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market is expected to grow from $3.26 trillion in 2020 to $3.45 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.52 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The power generation industry is expected to see increased investment activity in the forecast period. Investments in microgrid technology, renewables and other advanced technologies are expected to drive the market.

The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market consists of sales of electric power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that generate, transmit, and/or distribute electric power. Establishments in this market are engaged in operating generation facilities that produce electric energy; operating transmission systems that convey the electricity from the generation facility to the distribution system; or operating distribution systems that convey electric power received from the generation facility or the transmission system to the final consumer.

Trends In The Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market

Electric power generation companies are increasingly using batteries to store solar energy during daylight hours. These energy-storage sites consist of large lithium-ion batteries. These batteries store enough energy to serve as a back-up in case of fuel shortages. They are designed to absorb solar power and feed it back to the grid. These systems minimize the need for capital intensive power generation plants, thereby enhancing transmission and distribution efficiencies and thus reduce operational costs. For Instance, World Bank Group is planning to invest USD 1 billion for a new global program to accelerate investments in battery storage for energy systems.

Global Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Segments:

The global electric power generation, transmission, distribution market is further segmented:

By Type: Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Power Generation

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

Subsegments Covered: Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control, Hydro Electricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity

By Geography: The global electric power market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market accounts for the largest share in the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market.

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric power generation, transmission, and distribution global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution global market share, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market players, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market segments and geographies, electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric power generation, transmission, and distribution market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Market Organizations Covered: Électricité de France; Enel; Engie; Iberdrola; Exelon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

