Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2022

The Business Research Company’s Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Global Market Report 2020: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the frozen fruit and vegetable market expected to reach a value of nearly $586.05 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The growth in the frozen fruit and vegetables market is due to the increased busy life styles, increased demand for convenient frozen meals, rapid urbanization leading to demand for convenient food products.

The frozen fruit and vegetable market consists of sales of frozen and canned fruit and vegetables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce frozen and canned fruit and vegetables. This market does not include unprocessed fruit and vegetables which are part of the agricultural market. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market

Individual quick freezing (IQF) technology and innovative packaging for frozen foods are the major trends witnessed in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.

Global Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Segments:

The global frozen fruit and vegetable market is further segmented:

By Type – The frozen fruit and vegetable market is segmented into frozen specialty food manufacturing, frozen fruit, juice, & vegetable manufacturing. Among these segments, the frozen specialty food manufacturing market accounts for the largest share in the global frozen fruit and vegetable market.

By Geography – The global frozen fruit and vegetable market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Frozen Fruit And Vegetable Market Organizations Covered: Tyson Foods, Inc., Nestle SA, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills, Inc., McCain Foods, Ajinomoto CoInc., TableMark.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

