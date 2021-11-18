Acne Drugs Market Is Being Benefited By Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Acne Drugs Market 2021 Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing healthcare expenditure is predicted to upsurge the demand for the acne drugs market. The growth in healthcare expenditure is aiding governments and organizations to spend more on prescription drugs, hospitals, and physical & clinical services, thereby driving the acne drugs market. The number of prescription acne treatments as qualified OTC products is also increasing which improves accessibility of acne drugs. According to the National Health Expenditure Projections 2018-2027, in the USA, the national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach nearly $6.0 trillion by 2027, growing at an average rate of 5.5% annually from 2018 to 2027. Furthermore, prescription drug spending is projected to grow by 6.1% annually during 2020-2027. The rise in healthcare spending contributes to the growth of acne drugs market over the forecast period.

The acne drugs market size reached a value of nearly $3.85 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $3.85 billion in 2020 to $6.13 billion in 2025 at a rate of 9.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2025 and reach $7.28 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global acne drugs industry are Johnson & Johnson, Galderma S.A., Almirall SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., GlaxoSmithKline.

TBRC’s acne drugs market report is segmented by type into non-inflammatory acne drugs, inflammatory acne drugs, by end-user into pharmacies and drug stores, hospitals and clinics, others, by therapeutic class into benzoyl peroxide, retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic, others.

Acne Drugs Market 2021 - By Type (Non-Inflammatory Acne Drugs, Inflammatory Acne Drugs), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics), By Therapeutic Class (Benzoyl Peroxide, Retinoids, Antibiotics, Salicylic) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

