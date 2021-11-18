Global Tobacco Products Market Size And Tobacco Products Market Growth Opportunities

Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

According to the new market research report ‘Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the tobacco products market is expected to grow from $263.62 billion in 2020 to $272.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The tobacco products market is expected to reach $321.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. Companies in this market are expected to benefit from rising demand for tobacco products due to rising population, during the forecast period.

The tobacco products market consists of sales of tobacco products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce tobacco products by stemming and redrying of tobacco and manufacturing cigarettes and other tobacco products. E-cigarettes are not included in this market.

Cigarette companies are innovating in product designs and offering super slim and ultra slim cigarettes to appeal to millennials. These super slim cigarettes are about 4.7 mm in diameter and 99mm in length. New types of cigarettes include long, extra-slim, light-colored with low tar content, and are particularly targeted towards female smokers. Slim and super slim cigarettes are popular especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and their use is increasing in leading consumer markets such as Korea, Japan and Russia. Some of the popular super slim cigarette brands include Davidoff Boudoir (Imperial Tobacco), Winston XS Micro (JTI Ukraine), ESSE (KT&G), Glamour (Gallagher Tobacco Company) and Vogue (British American Tobacco).

By Type: Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos, Smoking And Other Tobacco Products

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Product Type: Combustible Tobacco, Smokeless Tobacco

Subsegments Covered: Cigarettes, Cigars And Cigarillos, Chewing Tobacco, Snuff Tobacco, Other Smokeless Tobacco, Loose Tobacco

By Geography: The global tobacco market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific tobacco products market accounts for the largest share in the global tobacco products market.

Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides tobacco products global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global tobacco products global market, tobacco products market share, tobacco products global market players, tobacco products global market segments and geographies, tobacco products market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The tobacco products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Tobacco Products Market Organizations Covered: Philip Morris International Inc.; Imperial Tobacco; Altria Group Inc; British American Tobacco; Japan Tobacco Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

