Food And Beverage Services Global Market Grows At Rate Of 18.5% Through 2021

According to the new market research report ‘Food And Beverage Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the food and beverage services market is expected to grow from $2.76 trillion in 2020 to $3.27 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The food and beverage service market is expected to reach $4.17 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The food and beverage market is expected to benefit from rising digitalization of food services.

The food and beverage services market consists of sales of food and beverage services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide meals, snacks, and beverages to customer order for immediate on-premises and off-premises consumption.

Trends In The Global Food And Beverage Services Market

Modernizing technologies in restaurants improves customer satisfaction, thereby boosting restaurant sales. Many restaurants have recently begun introducing tablets on their tabletops to automate the process of ordering food as well as tipping. Apart from improving the overall dining experience, it also provides valuable data for restaurants. For example, Chili’s, an American casual dining restaurant chain, made a big change to its in-store ordering system by installing more than 45,000 tablets across 823 Chili’s restaurants. Bars and nightclubs are also increasingly offering technology-driven solutions and services. Establishments in the industry are introducing self-ordering touchscreen kiosks, mobile apps for customizable orders and quick payment and digital entertainment such as gaming.

Global Food And Beverage Services Market Segments:

The global food and beverage service market is further segmented:

By Type: Restaurants And Mobile Food Services, Bars And Cafes, Catering Services And Food Contractors

By Ownership: Chain Market, Standalone Market

By Pricing: High-End, Economy

Subsegments Covered: Full-Service Restaurants, Limited-Service Restaurants, Cafeterias, Grill Buffets, And Buffets, Mobile Food Services, Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars, Drinking Places (Alcoholic Beverages), Food Service Contractors, Catering Services

By Geography: The global F&B services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific food and beverage services market accounts for the largest share in the global food and beverage services market.

Food And Beverage Services Market Organizations Covered: Compass Group PLC; McDonald's; Starbucks; Marriott International; Subway.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

