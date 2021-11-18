Manned Anti-Tank Guided Missile System Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2027

The global manned anti-tank guided missile system (ATGMS) market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in defense expenditure globally.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global manned anti-tank guided missile system (ATGMS) market is experiencing a significant growth due to surge in defense expenditure globally. Manned anti-tank guided missile system is designed with main objective to destroy armored vehicles. Manned anti-tank guided missile systems can vary in size from shoulder launched weapons to aircraft mounted weapon system. Moreover, modern manned ATGMS enables infantry in a battlefield to destroy armored vehicles from a greater distance using guidance system such as laser, radar, and electro-optical imager seeker. In addition, operator has the capability of lock-on both before and after the launch of missile system to prevent giving away operator position in the battlefield.

Download Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9698

Major Market Players:

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems Ltd., SAAB Group, MBDA, KBP Instrument Design Bureau, General Dynamics Corporation, Roketsan A.S., Denel SOC Ltd., and BAE Systems PLC

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Surge in new generation anti-armor weapon system, increase in demand for fire-and-forget attack capability, and rise in adoption lock-on after launch (LOAL) having high impact accuracy are the factors that drive the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market. However, modern armor technology such as active protection system and presence of electronic jammers hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growing demand for shoulder ATGMS in developing countries, requirements for man portable air defense system in terrorist infested regions, and developments in precision targeting to reduce collateral damage present new pathways in the industry.

The global manned anti-tank guided missile system market trends are as follows:

Demand for fire-and-forget attack capability

Fire-and-forget missile systems have significant advantage over other ATGMS in terms of guidance system. Recently, in 2020, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Company are building Javelin anti-tank missiles for the US Army, US Marine Corps, and US Navy under terms of a 121.8 million USD order. The Javelin anti-armor weapon is an infantry fire-and-forget missile guided with electro-optics system with lock-on before launch and automatic self-guidance designed to destroy main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other armored combat vehicles. In addition, Javelin offers lock-on before launch and thermal imaging infrared-guided seeker for automatic self-guidance that attacks the vulnerable tops of armored vehicles. Moreover, the warhead has two shaped charges, a precursor warhead to detonate any explosive reactive armor, and a primary warhead to penetrate the base armor. The missile also is effective against buildings and enemy helicopters. Such demand for fire-and-forget attack capability is expected to boost the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global manned anti-tank guided missile system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global manned anti-tank guided missile system market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global manned anti-tank guided missile system market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Purchase Enquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9698

Contact Info:

Name: David Correa

Email: Send Email

Organization: Allied Market Research

Address: 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States

Phone: 1-800-792-5285

Website: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/

About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

