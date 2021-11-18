Governor Newsom Takes Action to Support Communities Recovering from Storms, Fires 11.17.21

Published: Nov 17, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency to support counties across the state recovering from January 2021 storms and an executive order to extend consumer protections for communities impacted by last year’s wildfires.

The order extends prohibitions on price gouging in various wildfire-impacted counties to support their ongoing recovery efforts. The proclamation supports repair of infrastructure damaged by the winter storms, including by making severely impacted counties eligible for state funds and directing Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and the text of the executive order can be found here.

###